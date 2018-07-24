PEDAL POWER: Junior mountain bikers conquer Toowoomba track

BUMPY RIDE: Bridie White competing in Round 5 of the 2018 SEQ Enduro Series and Round 1 of the MTBA Gravity Enduro Cup held at Jubilee Park Toowoomba.

BUMPY RIDE: Bridie White competing in Round 5 of the 2018 SEQ Enduro Series and Round 1 of the MTBA Gravity Enduro Cup held at Jubilee Park Toowoomba. Andrew Willis/Element Photo

CYCLING: Three junior Coffs Coast/Clarence Mountain Bike Club riders racked up some impressive results in the first round of the Mountain Bike Australia National Gravity Enduro Cup in Toowoomba last weekend.

Leading from the front was Bridie White, who claimed second place in the Under-17 Women category, while her brother Henry finished in 23rd place in the Under-17 Men, and Yamba rider Dylan Korb came in 13th in the Under-15 Men's.

The Toowoomba event was also Round 5 of the South-East Queensland Enduro Series, where Bridie is now sitting first.

Managing the round with White Lightning Events was Mark White, who said the results were a fantastic achievement for the three juniors.

"Dylan is doing pretty good in his first year following the series, and it was a pretty big round trip for Bridie and Henry who had another round of the Queensland series up in Rockhampton the week before,” Mark said.

"The Toowoomba track is pretty awesome, and it's a massive complex out on Mt Lofty with a lot of stages.”

Spread over six intense stages with close to 1000m of climbing, Mark said the Enduro Series event was a physical and mental challenge.

"You have to manage your time really well, being a part of the National Enduro Cup the competitors have to be at each stage by a specific time so there's a lot of things you've got to think about,” he said.

"You can't get outside help so you've got to take the food and water you need, and a spare tube if you get a flat.

"The riders could only take on things in the event village at the bottom of the track and they only went through that twice during the whole day so there's quite a bit of race management as well as the actual race.”

White Lightning Events has stepped up to manage a number of the state and national rounds of the Enduro Series this year, and Mark said he was proud the Clarence Valley based business was expanding.

Round 6 of the 2018 Queensland Enduro Series starts on August 5 at Tamrookum Creek Mountain.