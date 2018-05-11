Pedal power pushes forward cycling project

BIG WHEELS: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with Danny Loyden and Sammy Lovejoy of Cast Net productions on the announcement of funding for the Bike Town project in conjunction with Grafton Regional Gallery.

BIG WHEELS: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with Danny Loyden and Sammy Lovejoy of Cast Net productions on the announcement of funding for the Bike Town project in conjunction with Grafton Regional Gallery. Adam Hourigan

DANNY Loyden said it was easy for his cycling habit to become an obsession, but when his partner Sammy Lovejoy came back inspired from a writing workshop, it took it to a new level.

Their grand plan, Bike Town has gone up a gear with the announcement yesterday of a $98,688 grant.

The project will consist of four components produced in conjunction with the Grafton Regional Gallery, an animation video, a program of community engagement and artist residency, a multimedia exhibition and a launch event and artist talk.

The major animation work will revolve around Cadence, and will be a work of fiction based in historical stories and locations in the area.

"It's a coming of age story of a young woman who finds her physical and mental strength through cycling,” Ms Lovejoy said.

"The main character will embody the psychology of modern cyclists, the passions and reasons why people cycle and what it gives them.

"And we chose a young woman as I'd love to see more women cycling, I have my own group and I'd love to see them out.”

The funding came from the NSW Goverment's Heritage Near Me and timed to arrive in the Festival of the Bike Program that culminates in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic tomorrow.