Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG WHEELS: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with Danny Loyden and Sammy Lovejoy of Cast Net productions on the announcement of funding for the Bike Town project in conjunction with Grafton Regional Gallery.
BIG WHEELS: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with Danny Loyden and Sammy Lovejoy of Cast Net productions on the announcement of funding for the Bike Town project in conjunction with Grafton Regional Gallery. Adam Hourigan
News

Pedal power pushes forward cycling project

Adam Hourigan
by
11th May 2018 5:00 AM

DANNY Loyden said it was easy for his cycling habit to become an obsession, but when his partner Sammy Lovejoy came back inspired from a writing workshop, it took it to a new level.

Their grand plan, Bike Town has gone up a gear with the announcement yesterday of a $98,688 grant.

The project will consist of four components produced in conjunction with the Grafton Regional Gallery, an animation video, a program of community engagement and artist residency, a multimedia exhibition and a launch event and artist talk.

The major animation work will revolve around Cadence, and will be a work of fiction based in historical stories and locations in the area.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It's a coming of age story of a young woman who finds her physical and mental strength through cycling,” Ms Lovejoy said.

"The main character will embody the psychology of modern cyclists, the passions and reasons why people cycle and what it gives them.

"And we chose a young woman as I'd love to see more women cycling, I have my own group and I'd love to see them out.”

The funding came from the NSW Goverment's Heritage Near Me and timed to arrive in the Festival of the Bike Program that culminates in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic tomorrow.

clarence cycling festival of the bike grafton to inverell
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Eyewitness recounts dramatic police confrontation

    premium_icon Eyewitness recounts dramatic police confrontation

    Crime Eyewitness watched as terrified crowd watched single officer draw gun and subdue woman allegedly armed with knife

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Crime Woman charged with multiple offences after alleged fight

    Residents in driving seat of highway town

    Residents in driving seat of highway town

    Council News Ulmarra gets ready to grow - free of the highway

    • 11th May 2018 5:00 AM
    LOOK: Champion address set to sail

    LOOK: Champion address set to sail

    Property Former Olympic sailor lists beloved home for $1.4m

    Local Partners