Pedal to the metal for the Clarence Valley Ride for Youth

ALL SMILES: Professional cyclist Morgan Pilley at the 24 Hour Ride for Youth at the Junction Hill criterium track in 2017. Matthew Elkerton

CYCLING: Cyclists of all levels will converge on the Junction Hill criterium track tomorrow for the fifth annual Clarence Valley Ride for Youth 24-hour event fronted by mountain biking legend Morgan Pilley.

The emphasis on this year's event is participation, with Pilley urging riders of all abilities to join him on the track.

"It's a great event for anyone to come and take part in, I always love coming back to play my part," Pilley said.

Over the last four years, participants have ridden a staggering 29,817 kilometres to raise awareness and funds for youth mental health initiatives in the Clarence Valley, accruing a total of close to $30,000 in the process.

"All of the money raised has been directed towards local youth mental health initiatives, including mental health literacy training, youth drop-in, youth sporting and cultural events and youth activities across the Clarence Valley," said The New School of Arts Neighbourhood House Inc's Skye Schatzman Sear.

"This year we are really excited to offer every entrant over 15-years-old free access to the LivingWorks Start online course. In just one hour online, LivingWorks Start teaches trainees to recognise when someone is thinking about suicide and connect them to help and support."

The track will be set up with a number of bikes available to people of all sizes and skill levels to chip in and play their part over the course of the 24-hour event.

"We have bikes and helmets you can borrow. Why not challenge your friends and family or work mates to see if you can go the distance to support Clarence Valley youth," said Schatzman Sear.

The Clarence Valley Ride for Youth kicks off at 10am tomorrow at the Junction Hill Criterium Track. Registrations online at www.trybooking.com/bexvm

or at the track otherwise donations can be made directly to www.givenow.com.au/rideforyouth2019