Pedestrian crossing woes in Yamba

FOLLOWING concern from the community about pedestrian crossing on Yamba Rd at the Treelands Drive intersection, Cr Karen Toms has asked council staff to explore pedestrian crossing options for the intersection at the Clarence Valley Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Cr Toms made a request for general manager Ashley Lindsay to research options for a pedestrian crossing at the intersection and report them back to the Local Traffic Committee.

"It's important we look at this sooner rather than later,” Cr Toms said.

"The safety audit said there were not enough pedestrians at the intersection... but there are lots of people who live on the southern side of Yamba Rd who have difficulties crossing the road at many points.

"I'm certainly aware it's not going to be easy. It doesn't meet all the warrants, but there are ways of getting pedestrian crossings without warrant on safety grounds.”

Cr Toms said while she's happy there will be a roundabout at the intersection, there was a need to protect pedestrians.

She added that she hoped the issue could be explored before the end of the year.

"We need to start looking at ways of making it easier to get across the road on Yamba Rd.”

This situation follows an extraordinary council meeting where council opted for a small round about at the intersection, as opposed to traffic lights and a $3.5m roundabout.