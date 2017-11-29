Pedestrian hit by truck on highway

MOTORISTS can expect delays and are being urged to exercise caution after a pedestrian was involved in a truck accident.

Emergency services were called on scene just after 5am along the the Pacific Highway approaching Bruxner Park Road after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a truck in the southbound lane.

Ambulance media said the pedestrian is a 35-year-old male who was semi-conscious and sustained head injury and upper and lower limb injuries.

He has since been transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

One of two northbound lanes are closed and southbound lanes are closed in both direction.

