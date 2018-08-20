Menu
A person has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after the crash on Venner Rd, Annerley. Picture: File
News

Pedestrian critical after horror smash

by Jacob Miley
20th Aug 2018 7:17 PM

A PEDESTRIAN is in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Annerley in Brisbane's south.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of the Frederick St and Venner Rd just before 5.30pm.

One person was taken to the Princess Alexandra in a critical condition.

Two patients from the second vehicle were taken to the Mater Hospital in a stable condition.

Police said it appeared the man was hit by an out of control car, that had just been involved in the crash.

It is not clear where the man was when he was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The ambulance transporting the injured man had to be escorted by a police vehicle to hospital due to heavy traffic in the area.

Venner Rd is closed between Frederick St and Ipswich Rd in both directions and the incident is causing heavy traffic congestion on all neighbouring roads including Ipswich Rd.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

