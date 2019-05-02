Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash.
Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash.
Breaking

Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash

by Ally Foster
2nd May 2019 12:55 PM

A PERSON has been killed and another has been injured after being hit by a cement truck in Sydney this morning.

A man and a woman aged in their 80s were walking near the intersection of Albany St and Willoughby Rd in Crows Nest when they were struck by the truck.

The incident took place at around 11.30am, with emergency workers rushing to help the pair.

The woman died at the scene.

The man was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with cuts, abrasions and possible limb trauma.

Police have also taken the male truck driver in for mandatory testing of drugs and alcohol.

Emergency crews are on the scene and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

cement truck crash editors picks fatal sydney

Top Stories

    Police appeal following camera theft

    Police appeal following camera theft

    Crime Authorities urging anyone who saw suspicious activity to contact them

    OPINION: Yamba says goodbye to Easter holidays

    OPINION: Yamba says goodbye to Easter holidays

    Opinion Easter in Yamba is a refreshing escape for many on holidays

    Grafton Ghosts rue missed chances in upset loss

    premium_icon Grafton Ghosts rue missed chances in upset loss

    Rugby League Ghosts look to bounce back from shock loss this weekend

    RENTAL STRESS: Page among worst in Australia

    premium_icon RENTAL STRESS: Page among worst in Australia

    News ‘Alarming’ Clarence Valley figures ‘of great concern’