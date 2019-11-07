Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
News

Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

by Talisa Eley
7th Nov 2019 7:18 AM

A PEDESTRIAN has been struck and killed this morning on the M1, with police closing one lane of the motorway.

The person, believed to be a man, was hit by a truck near Exit 71 at Nerang about 3am.

The forensic crash unit remained at the scene at 5.30am, with the left hand lane in the northbound direction has been closed to traffic.

It is not impacting traffic, but crews are working quickly to wrap up before rush hour.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast m1 pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        42yo man found dead in Clarence River tragedy

        premium_icon 42yo man found dead in Clarence River tragedy

        News THE chef of a popular hotel was found dead in the Clarence River two days after he went missing, in what police described as a tragic accident.

        8000 people in Clarence living in poverty

        premium_icon 8000 people in Clarence living in poverty

        News Report reveals alarming disadvantage statistics

        WE NEED YOUR HELP: SES units brace for storm season

        premium_icon WE NEED YOUR HELP: SES units brace for storm season

        News Fun day in Lower Clarence to raise awareness and grow ranks

        PURPLE POWER: Jacaranda spirit saves stranded tour group

        premium_icon PURPLE POWER: Jacaranda spirit saves stranded tour group

        Offbeat How Carl Barron, a taxi driver and school teachers saved tourists