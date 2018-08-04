Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Sri said it was common for pedestrians to jaywalk in Brisbane because some lights take far too long to change. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Cr Sri said it was common for pedestrians to jaywalk in Brisbane because some lights take far too long to change. Picture: AAP/John Gass
News

Push for pedestrian crossings to always be green

by Jack McKay
4th Aug 2018 8:27 AM

PEDESTRIAN crossing signals would be green by default under a radical push that would make cars queue at busy Brisbane intersections.

Greens Councillor Jonathan Sri will push for the plan in next week's session of council as the city grapples with pedestrian-related accidents.

Cr Sri said reducing wait times to cross the road was key to making the city safer and more convenient for pedestrians.

He has called on Brisbane City Council to trial permanently green crossing signals during "peak pedestrian periods" that would change only when a car arrived at the intersection.

"It's very common for pedestrians to jaywalk in Brisbane because some lights take far too long to change," Cr Sri said.

Greens councillor Jonathan Sri has been vocal about improving pedestrian safety, seen here leading a blockade in West End highlighting the need for traffic lights at the intersection of Montague Rd and Victoria St. Picture: Liam Kidston
Greens councillor Jonathan Sri has been vocal about improving pedestrian safety, seen here leading a blockade in West End highlighting the need for traffic lights at the intersection of Montague Rd and Victoria St. Picture: Liam Kidston

Plans to trial a similar idea in London were announced only last month.

Cr Sri has identified 15 locations to trial the plan, including the northwest side of Elizabeth and Albert streets in the CBD as well as Hardgrave Rd and Vulture St in West End.

Reader poll

Should pedestrian crossings be green unless a car approaches?

View Results

"At busy times of the day, this encourages people to walk and catch public transport, and reduces traffic congestion by discouraging driving unless absolutely necessary," he said.

"Obviously we need to be guided by advice from transport planners, but we also need to abandon the outdated assumption that cars deserve priority in inner city areas.

"Why should dozens of pedestrians have to wait for just a few cars? It should be the other way around."

He also suggested there were hundreds of crossings in Brisbane that should be "tweaked" so the lights change as soon as a pedestrian presses the button to trigger the crossing signal.

The Courier-Mail revealed earlier this week council plans to spy on jaywalkers as part of a review of pedestrian safety in the city and across the suburbs.

Possible trial locations

  • Pedestrian crossing outside 111 Eagle St, CBD
  • Brunswick St pedestrian crossing outside Fortitude Valley train station entrance
  • Southeast side of the George St-Alice St intersection, CBD
  • Northwest side of Elizabeth and Albert, CBD
  • Northwest side of Adelaide and Edward, CBD
  • Northwest side of Ann and Edward, CBD
  • Albert and Charlotte St, CBD
  • Grey St and Glenelg St, South Brisbane
  • Grey St and Tribune St, South Brisbane
  • Grey St crossing near Vulture St, South Brisbane
  • Hardgrave Rd and Vulture St, West End
  • Slip lane crossing on the south-west corner of the Stanley St and Ipswich Rd intersection, Woolloongabba
  • Slip lane crossing on north-west corner of Vulture St and Wellington Rd intersection, East Brisbane
  • Slip lane crossing on Ann St and Kemp Place, Fortitude Valley
  • Slip lane crossing near Sherwood Rd and High St, Toowong

Related Items

brisbane lights pedestrians poll

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    News Three years in a row, the same hairdresser has been named the best in the Valley...

    Ghosts in for tough finals challenge

    premium_icon Ghosts in for tough finals challenge

    Rugby League DETERMINED Ghosts want to set up showdown with rivals Rebels.

    New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    premium_icon New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    Crime New fence blocks off popular thoroughfare

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    News The community is invited to farewell the paintings

    Local Partners