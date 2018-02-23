Pelican Playhouse reaches milestone Caitlan Charles Full Profile Login to follow

IT'S had a number of names and a number of uses, but none are as long standing as The Pelican Playhouse.

Perched on the riverbank in South Grafton, tucked in beside some of Through St's historical homes the iconic structure is home to dedicated Pelican Players.

The first record of the land appears in 1854 when the land was granted, but in 1914, it was bought by Sir Earle Page before being donated to the RSL.

In 1946, the building was opened by Sir Earle as a Young Men's Club before becoming the home of the South Grafton RSL Club.

But in 1961, the building was purchased by the Pelican Players, a well established theatre group founded by Patricia Scales.

The small theatre, with 96 tiered seats and beautiful acoustics, was perfect for the small theatre company.

In 1987, they changed their name to the Grafton Theatre Company, and by 1998 the tea room and a dressing room was added to the side of the building. It wasn't until 2014 that the tea room was transformed into the Pelican Lounge, transforming the playhouse into a licenced venue, perfect for bands and live shows.

In 2015, a unanimous vote changed the name back to the Pelican Playhouse.

Now, the theatre company is still making big changes, revamping the building and bringing it back to its former glory.

Despite The Pelican Players' long history in their Through Street home, the history of the club goes back much further.

Pelican Playhouse 50th anniversary. Historical photos. contributed

Formation

Founding member Patricia Scales began the troupe in 1952, bringing their first production to light with The Little Dog Laughed, directed by Gordon Krippner.

With their second production, Madam Tic-Tac starring Cassie Corbin, in 1953, the group began their first scrapbook, detailing their productions and players.

The Daily Examiner published a review calling the performance "polished":

"The nervousness was evidentially on the first night had disappeared: the players were deep in roles from the outset.

"Cassie Corbin as Madam Tic-Tac takes of the most difficult yet satisfying roles attempted at Grafton. She implants an abiding memory of an extraordinary inspiration by the playwrights... She is seen there with Roslyn Anderson, who gave another warm performance of a generous London figure."

Most of their early productions took place at the Grafton High School auditorium. For the first 10 years, 19 full-length productions were run with five programs of one-act plays and three radio plays broadcast on 2GF.

PICTURES ABOVE AND BELOW: Gillian Holroyd in Bell, Book and Candle . A scene from Let's Space It in March 1960. Below, The Cocktail Party. Murder in the Cathedral performed in 1961. Contributed

Patricia Scales

Arriving in Grafton soon after the World War II, Patricia Scales and her husband Dr Bill Scales became immersed in the community.

The founder and past directer of the Pelican Players, Patricia was keenly interested in art, amateur theatre and child welfare.

She won awards as best producer at the Country Drama Festival in Sydney and for her outstanding acting ability.

In 1959, Patricia was named Matron of Honour of the Jacaranda Festival in The Daily Examiner:

"Guide, mentor and friend of the Queen and her Princesses, Mrs Scales' duties include organisation of the Queen's itinerary during the Festival Week.

"Born and educated in Melbourne, she is a graduate of the Melbourne University."

In 1974, Bill's profession as an eye surgeon took the family to Adelaide.

In 2015, Patricia and Bill returned to the Pelican Playhouse with Sammy Lovejoy, saying it was like the Queen coming to South Grafton.

"It was so exciting setting up the good china and getting everything ready. I had a tear in my eye when she was walking down the steps," Sammy told The Daily Examiner.

"He's a part of living history... she's got so many stories and they've both got so much information which is so important, not only for this building and this company, but also the history of the Clarence Valley."

When Patricia returned to the playhouse, she said: "Stepping inside the Pelican Playhouse is like coming home. After all these years it is so exciting."

The two were surprised to see the Pelican still operating after all of these years when they returned to visit.

Their daughter, Debrah Thomson, took them a copy of The Daily Examiner, where Patricia saw a story about the playhouse which led to their visit.

"She almost dropped her tea," Patricia said.

"She said, 'look, look, it's the Pelican, we have to go'."

Pelican Playhouse 50th anniversary. Historical photos. Contributed

The New Pelican

Since 2015 when The Grafton Theatre Company became The Pelican Playhouse, there have been numerous plays and musical shows at venue.

Cosi came to town for Plunge in 2015. Set in a Melbourne institution for the mentally ill amid the backdrop of the Vietnam era of the early 1970s, Cosi features a cast of peculiar and colourful characters.

Under the guidance of a young social worker, the inmates prepare to perform Mozart's opera Così fan Tutte. However, none of the actors can sing and nothing goes to plan.

At the time, artist director Kati Jacobs said Cosi would be a highlight at the playhouse that year.

"We have a new committee and a new vision for the Pelican Playhouse ... we want it to be a space for the community all year round," she said.

In 2016, No So Sweet Charity took to the stage with producer, writer and director Sue Kearning working with CRANES after the year before's production of Slightly Greasy.

"From the first rehearsal this year they were so confident, and they don't stop talking about how happy they are and they can't wait for their families to see them," she said.

"The confidence in them that they didn't have before and the recognition they get for their work is a real buzz, it's very rewarding."

2017 saw God's Waiting Room come to the playhouse for Seniors Week, which was performed to great acclaim.

This year, the second play written by Dorothy Hillis will be performed for Seniors Week - Life and Death in God's Waiting Room.

That is just the beginning of the playhouse's plans for the year.

Pelican Playhouse 50th anniversary. Historical photos. Contributed

Golden celebration

Fifty years ago, the Pelican Players held their first performances in the Pelican Playhouse after owning the building for a number of years.

Current Pelican Playhouse treasurer and archivist Suzanne Campbell said this was an important moment for the theatre company.

"It's a marvellous achievement, 50 years of continuous productions in the playhouse," she said.

"The dedication of many people to a common cause. Sometimes there is more drama off stage than is on stage, but we've managed to keep the theatre going despite many ups and downs."

With lots of people involved in the Pelican Playhouse over the years, Suzanne said it was a big achievement.

"People often come in and they do lots of plays and they get burnt out," she said.

"It's a cultural icon in Grafton. Many people over the years have trod on the boards."

Pelican Playhouse 50th anniversary. Historical photos. Contributed

There will be a few more people treading the boards of the Pelican Playhouse stage in March with the 50th anniversary celebration.

An Inspector Calls, written by J.B. Priestley, was first performed in 1945 in the Soviet Union and 1946 in the UK. It is one of Priestley's best known works and a classic of the mid-20th century theatre.

The three-act play takes place on a single night in 1912. The prosperous middle-class Birling family, are visited by a man called Inspector Goole.

The family is interrogated over the death of a young woman whose exploitation, abandonment and social ruin can all be linked to the family.

In March, Inspector Goole will be knocking on the Pelican's door and bringing the drawing room drama to life in a radio play directed by Suzanne.