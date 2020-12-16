Menu
Pell claims church figures ‘framed him’

by Staff writer
16th Dec 2020 10:26 AM
Cardinal George Pell has claimed senior figures within the Catholic church tried to frame him on child sex abuse charges because he was investigating the Vatican's finances.

In an interview with an Italian media channel, Cardinal Pell alleged that anyone who had tried to look into the church's finances had been "publicly attacked".

"Every single one, with very few exceptions, has been publicly attacked in one way or another … let's not forget what happened to [Vatican banker Roberto] Calvi who committed suicide under a bridge in London with his hands behind his back … which is a very strange way to hang yourself," Cardinal Pell told RAI 1, according toThe Australian.

"And we shouldn't forget what happened to that other one, Sindona, who was found poisoned in prison …. tempi antichi [ancient times.]

"Today, more often than not they attack by destroying reputations."

Cardinal said be believed someone within the church was out to "destroy" him. "It is much worse if someone inside the Church wishes to destroy you," he said during the interview.

"It's for this reason that I hope that there will never be enough evidence to prove that Vatican money was used if not to corrupt directly, at least to poison the public atmosphere against me. I hope there is no proof of this for the good of the Church."

More to follow.

Originally published as Pell claims church figures 'framed him'

