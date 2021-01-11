Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Pelosi confirms Trump impeachment

11th Jan 2021 11:50 AM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed that the House will be moving forward with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, saying the 74-year-old represents an "imminent threat" to democracy.

She made the announcement in a letter to House Democrats late on Sunday.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Ms Pelosi wrote.

"As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

The articles of impeachment are expected to be introduced on Monday, with a vote possibly happening as soon as Tuesday.

Ms Pelosi said before the Tuesday vote the House will first try to force Vice President Mike Pence to remove Mr Trump as president using the 25th Amendment.

She said the action calls on Mr Pence "to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

If this happens then Mr Pence would "immediately exercise powers as acting President."

More Stories

capitol riots donald trump editors picks nancy pelosi politics usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: So much hinges on a name

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: So much hinges on a name

        Religion & Spirituality ‘Names are very important. Everyone responds well if we remember their name when meeting for a second time. And while most of us seem to struggle, others are very good...

        CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news and headlines

        Premium Content CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news and headlines

        News Keep up to date with the latest from the Clarence Valley’s community groups with...

        New employment facilitator helping job seekers find work

        Premium Content New employment facilitator helping job seekers find work

        Careers A new employment facilitator will support employers and job seekers as part of the...

        Three new cases, hospital ED closes after COVID case

        Premium Content Three new cases, hospital ED closes after COVID case

        Health Hospital ED closes after COVID case; QR code rage man sought