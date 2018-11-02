Pen to paper on Polycystic Ovaries

WHEN Melissa Christie was first diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) she was relieved.

"It was a partial relief and partial excitement," she said.

"It was nice to understand why I have this difficulty in maintaining my mood and why, no matter what exercise I did, I'd still have weight on my stomach."

PCOS is a hormonal disorder with no definitive cause or cure, that affects one in 10 women worldwide.

"This is a precursor for diabetes, heart disease, cancer, it leads to some really awful things," she said.

"It is a very difficult condition to manage with a complex and contradicting range of symptoms and treatment options," she said.

However, Christie's partial relief changed over time when she found out how difficult it could be once she got closer to wanting to conceive.

"For me, the way that it's affected my life the most was the fertility side, and really fearing I couldn't be able to have a child...then going on to miscarry our first child, that would have been the worst for me."

In 2015, Christie was travelling overseas with her husband when she found out she was pregnant for the first time.

"Which was really exciting for us but sadly around the three-month mark I miscarried the baby," she said.

"It was really intense and I just started thinking about PCOS more."

Because Christie miscarried overseas in India, she said they had a different approach to PCOS then she previously experienced in Australia.

"They really cared about it over there...they told me information I had never heard before," she said.

Christie said in India medical practitioners told her that she should be getting her progesterone levels checked regularly.

"Women with PCOS have trouble producing enough progesterone but when you are in the first trimester the mother is responsible for creating progesterone helping the baby to grow, after the first trimester the baby produces it themselves."

Christie was told low progesterone was probably the reason why she lost the baby.

"It was harsh to hear, but possibly a reality," she said.

When Christie was back in Australia she endeavoured to find a doctor for the next time she fell pregnant. Someone who was going to support getting her progesterone tested weekly.

"I went to the first doctor and she laughed at me, and said oh but the mother doesn't create the progesterone the baby does. Which is wrong," she said.

"It wasn't her fault, she just didn't know, GP's can't know everything."

When Christie fell pregnant again she went to another GP.

"He didn't know either, but he was very understanding," she said.

"He referred me to a gynaecologist. She was awesome and knew all about it, she sent me to get my progesterone levels checked."

Christie was then supplemented by her GP and gave birth to her child last year.

PCOS Diary

Having first-hand experience of what it is like to live with PCOS, Christie decided something needed to be done to help other women with the condition.

Christie firstly thought of creating an App, which is still in progress and then decided on a journal.

"Women are often taking a large range of supplements and elixirs and making various diet, exercise and lifestyle changes all at once. I decided to create the journal because I myself need it to help me manage it all and I strongly believe I'm not the only one," she said.

Final draft of the Mockup cover of the PCOS Journal.

She started working on the journal in September 2017 and the idea flourished.

The diary is tailored to those with PCOS, with dated space to manage your day-to-day life, filled with information about treatment options, inspirational worksheets, health tips, recipes, yoga poses and charts to track weight, fertility and symptoms.

"It's just a really nice way to support anyone with PCOS, like it doesn't matter what kind of treatment you are using, or where you are at on your journey. It just compliments that, that's where it came from," she said.

Christie started out with PCOS Pathways which is a blog dedicated to empowering women with PCOS with knowledge about the many PCOS treatment options available.

Christie created a Kickstarter to fund the creation of the journal, and the journal will be created once the goal is reached.

Christie gathered all the information in the Journal but has a whole team of professionals that checks everything she writes to be factually correct.

"For example, if I write anything for traditional Chinese medicine, I have a traditional Chinese medicine doctor who reads it and goes yes this is accurate or not that's not supported, " she said.

If you would like your own Journal or would like to contribute to the cause visit her Kickstarter page.