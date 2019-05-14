Penalty-rate protesters make mother's day point

IN AN effort to put the issue of penalty rates front and centre of the election campaign, workers and unions held a protest at Kevin Hogan's empty office in Grafton on Sunday.

Disability support worker Sue Moss was at the protest because of her concerns workers in the hospitality and retail industries would not be the only ones to lose their penalty rates.

"Penalty rates are vital for people in my industry as disability services are needed 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” she said.

"You just don't know where it is going to stop.”

Ms Moss said that if the Fair Work Commission made the decision once, there was no reason why they wouldn't expand it to cover other industries.

"Why would they stop? They obviously don't care about the industries they have made cuts to, so why would they care about others?,” she said.

However, the Page Nationals' candidate Kevin Hogan said many local shops and cafe's found it too expensive to open on Sundays and could not compete against bigger retail chains.

"The Fair Work Commission made this decision on penalty rates so small businesses could afford to open on a Sunday.” he said.

"This will provide more jobs on Sundays.”

In 2017 the Fair Work Commission determined penalty rates should be reduced for workers covered by the award in hospitality, fast food, retail, clubs, restaurants and pharmacies.

A McKell Institute study in 2017 showed that workers in rural and regional areas would be significantly affected and in total stood to lose $667million in disposable income each year.

In the electorate of Page there would be a weekly income loss of $77.76 for retail sector workers and $35.40 for hospitality workers with the total loss of income for all sectors at $15,154,623.30.