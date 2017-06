DO YOU want to contribute to the penalty rates debate?

Tonight, the Clarence Valley Community Unions are holding a forum on penalty rates and what it will mean for local workers and businesses.

The Daily Examiner understands there are a number of businesses in Grafton and South Grafton that have decided to continue paying penalty rates.

To be apart of the conversation, head down to the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tonight from 6 to 7pm to hear the communities stories or share your own.