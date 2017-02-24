Penalty rates in danger

HARD AT WORK: Penalty rates are out the door for some of the country's lowest paid employees.

WITH rising costs of everything from electricity, spiralling rents and supplier costs, I imagine running a small business is as hard as it ever has been.

Combined with rising expectations from a public who demand near 24/7 availability for their every need, you can understand there must be many in the service industries business that will welcome today's Fair Work decision.

However, I wonder if all the people who have decided to give up the traditional days of leisure in exchange for a bit more money now feel let down by the decision.

You don't start any job without taking into account what the remuneration is, and most people would budget accordingly.

Mostly these aren't high-paying jobs and to have to front up to work this Sunday knowing you'll do the same work as last week for less pay must be a bitter pill to swallow.

My immediate concern though was mirrored by a release I saw from the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association.

Although not directly affected by these penalty rate cuts, the association believes they will ripple down into other sectors, particularly into health care.

And I think the danger is even worse - that now, given approval by an independent source, those elements of our leadership trying to appease a powerful business lobby will take it as a sign to cut a swathe through the conditions of some of our most vulnerable workers.

It may be an independent decision but the workers won't care. They will remember who was in charge when the cuts come through.