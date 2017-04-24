25°
News

Pence's passion for art therapy

Caitlan Charles | 24th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
HIGH PROFILE: Dr Jo Kelly (far left), and US VP's wife Karen Pence (front middle) at the meeting in Sydney.
HIGH PROFILE: Dr Jo Kelly (far left), and US VP's wife Karen Pence (front middle) at the meeting in Sydney.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT THE beginning of April, Jo Kelly of Yamba received an email from the US Consulate inviting her to meet a VIP later in the month and she was sure it was a scam.

"For starters, there was a spelling error in the header... and it's not every day you get an email from the US Consulate,” Dr Kelly said.

But it only took one phone call to the consulate for Dr Kelly, the President of the Australia and New Zealand Art Therapists Association (ANZATA), to find out it certainly wasn't a scam.

On Saturday, Dr Kelly flew to Sydney to take part in a round table discussion with Karen Pence, US Vice President Mike Pence's wife, who is a proud supporter of art therapies globally.

While the Pence family are in Australia, Mrs Pence is using her new found sway to help get the word out about art therapy and the benefits it can have in all types of situations.

"She was completely disarming, she brought her two daughters in, the press were there from the beginning,” Dr Kelly said.

"(However) I felt it was important that the media was not there during the round table discussion.

"The people in the discussion were able to talk about what they actually do and several had artworks they showed Mrs Pence... if the media was there, that wouldn't have happened.”

In an interview with the ABC's Philippa McDonald, the Second Lady said she believed art therapy had the ability to save lives,

Dr Kelly said after their time together, it was clear Mrs Pence was committed to the practice.

"You could see from the conversation we had with her in the discussion, she's committed to furtherance of art therapies wherever she goes,” Dr Kelly said.

Dr Kelly said unlike in Britain and the US where art therapy is a protected title, in Australia people think it is more superficial and more like arts and crafts.

When Dr Kelly had the opportunity to interview

Mrs Pence, she picked her brain about ways the profession could work to change that perception in Australia.

"I asked what could you suggest as a way of developing the profession,” she said.

"She said, social media... we don't have a social media footprint in the way the British art therapies association do.”

Dr Kelly participated in the round table discussion with Mrs Pence alongside art-based experiential educator Dr Catherine Camden-Pratt, ex-serving Australian Army soldier Ian Drayton, psychologist Beth A Stone, art therapists Jo Sullivan and Penelope James, Danielle Gullotta from the Art Gallery of NSW, and Tanja Johnston from the Australian National Veterans Art Museum.

Art therapy is a creative method of expression used as a therapeutic technique.

Grafton Daily Examiner
The war on drugs is a losing battle

The war on drugs is a losing battle

Teaching us to say 'no' to them is admirable, but don't fool yourselves in thinking this approach, and the laws in place, has any real impact.

Ghosts win but coach not happy

Winger Joel Moss scored four tries for the Grafton Ghosts in the 46-14 win over Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo.

A 46-14 win would please most coaches but not Danny Wicks.

Rebels pile on the points in honour of club stalwart

The Rebels Austin Cooper tries to break through the graps of the Orara Valley Axeman at McKittrick Park on Saturday, April 24.

Orara blown away by hard hitting South Grafton forwards

A family surprise for Joan's 90th birthday

CELEBRATIONS: Joan Eggins celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends at the GDSC on Saturday, April 22.

A special celebration for a pennants champion

Local Partners

Pence's passion for art therapy

Yamba art therapist Jo Kelly sits down with US Second Lady Karen Pence in Sydney

A family surprise for Joan's 90th birthday

CELEBRATIONS: Joan Eggins celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends at the GDSC on Saturday, April 22.

A special celebration for a pennants champion

New president ready to lead at Maclean

STANDING PROUD: Maclean RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Walton at the Maclean Cenotaph.

Steve Walton looking forward to Anzac Day service

Best of the best for Yamba film festival

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO: Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight.

Moonlight plays starring role in line-up of international screenings

Be up for City At Midnight

ON THE BEACH: Melbourne indie rock band City at Midnight will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel this weekend.

Indie rock trio hit Yamba this weekend

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

DAVE Hughes destroyed Australia’s A-list in a harsh and hilarious opening monologue at the 59th Annual TV Week Logie Awards.

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

Logies 2017: Samuel Johnson dedicates award to sister Connie

Samuel Johnson wins Best Actor at 2017 Logies.

'My sister is succumbing to the perils of cancer': Samuel Johnson

Cheap Three Bedroom Home

65 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 1 $330,000

This three bedroom home is on the market at $330,000. Needs a little work but for this price you cannot beat it. Long term tenants are keen to stay. With house...

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 AUCTION

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2012 this stunning...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Prime Position In A Quiet Estate

11A O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 SALE

Situated in the sought-after Marion Estate, this brand-new townhouse presents a unique opportunity for those buyers in our market who are looking to downsize and...

Will You WIN This Prize?

234 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a fully fenced 537 square metre block, this three bedroom home is sure to impress first home buyers, investors and downsizer's alike. Low set with...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Inspection Worthy

25 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Location is key and this property does not disappoint in this important aspect! Located just minutes away from Grafton's CBD and local shops plus a small walk to...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Renovators, This Is It

120 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

Just a few short blocks away from local schools and the South Grafton Shopping Centre, 120 Bent Street is hard to pass up. This two storey clad on brick home is...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

Property values spike in Clarence Valley

CELEBRATION: Michaela Hiller and Craig Sullivan with Michaela's parents Hilda and Ziggy and Elders principal Kylie Pearson and sales associate Ben Holder outside Craig Sullivan's new investment house in Grafton.

Investors snap up Clarence properties

GOING BATTY: Living with flying foxes a hard sell

Little Red flying foxes in flight.

"We are now stuck here whether we like it or not"

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!