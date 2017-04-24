Pence's passion for art therapy

HIGH PROFILE: Dr Jo Kelly (far left), and US VP's wife Karen Pence (front middle) at the meeting in Sydney.

AT THE beginning of April, Jo Kelly of Yamba received an email from the US Consulate inviting her to meet a VIP later in the month and she was sure it was a scam.

"For starters, there was a spelling error in the header... and it's not every day you get an email from the US Consulate,” Dr Kelly said.

But it only took one phone call to the consulate for Dr Kelly, the President of the Australia and New Zealand Art Therapists Association (ANZATA), to find out it certainly wasn't a scam.

On Saturday, Dr Kelly flew to Sydney to take part in a round table discussion with Karen Pence, US Vice President Mike Pence's wife, who is a proud supporter of art therapies globally.

While the Pence family are in Australia, Mrs Pence is using her new found sway to help get the word out about art therapy and the benefits it can have in all types of situations.

"She was completely disarming, she brought her two daughters in, the press were there from the beginning,” Dr Kelly said.

"(However) I felt it was important that the media was not there during the round table discussion.

"The people in the discussion were able to talk about what they actually do and several had artworks they showed Mrs Pence... if the media was there, that wouldn't have happened.”

In an interview with the ABC's Philippa McDonald, the Second Lady said she believed art therapy had the ability to save lives,

Dr Kelly said after their time together, it was clear Mrs Pence was committed to the practice.

"You could see from the conversation we had with her in the discussion, she's committed to furtherance of art therapies wherever she goes,” Dr Kelly said.

Dr Kelly said unlike in Britain and the US where art therapy is a protected title, in Australia people think it is more superficial and more like arts and crafts.

When Dr Kelly had the opportunity to interview

Mrs Pence, she picked her brain about ways the profession could work to change that perception in Australia.

"I asked what could you suggest as a way of developing the profession,” she said.

"She said, social media... we don't have a social media footprint in the way the British art therapies association do.”

Dr Kelly participated in the round table discussion with Mrs Pence alongside art-based experiential educator Dr Catherine Camden-Pratt, ex-serving Australian Army soldier Ian Drayton, psychologist Beth A Stone, art therapists Jo Sullivan and Penelope James, Danielle Gullotta from the Art Gallery of NSW, and Tanja Johnston from the Australian National Veterans Art Museum.

Art therapy is a creative method of expression used as a therapeutic technique.