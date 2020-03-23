Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor Senator Penny Wong.
Labor Senator Penny Wong.
News

Penny Wong in isolation after 'feeling unwell'

by Staff Writers
23rd Mar 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Labor Senator Penny Wong has announced she is self-isolating in Canberra after waking up this morning "feeling unwell".

In a statement issued this morning, Senator Wong said: "This morning I woke feeling unwell. Consistent with advice to all Australians, and recognising that my Parliamentary colleagues will return to their home states and communities, as a responsible precaution I will self-isolate, pending medical advice. As a result I will not be attending Senate today."

Federal parliament is meeting to deal with legislation governing the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

coronaviruspromo

It comes as fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been put into isolation in prison after testing positive for the coronavirus.

An upstate New York newspaper quoted unnamed officials confirming the diagnosis of Weinstein and two other prisoners.

Weinstein's spokesperson told The Daily Beast "our team … has not heard anything like that yet".

There have been a number of COVID-19 diagnoses in New York's jails.

The Niagara Gazette quoted Mike Powers, the head of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association saying: "There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility."

Weinstein, 68, was this month sentenced to 23 years prison for rape and sexual assault.

He has alternated between spending time in Rikers Island jail and a Manhattan Hospital, where he was being treated for chest pains and other ailments.

CNHI newspapers reported that Weinstein had been isolated in the Wende Correctional Facility, in the west of New York State.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks penny wong

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW students urged to stay home but schools remain open

        NSW students urged to stay home but schools remain open

        Education NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged parents to keep their children home but stressed schools will remain open for those who need them.

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        Health Australian life is set to change dramatically from today

        Social distancing? These local businesses are here to help

        premium_icon Social distancing? These local businesses are here to help

        Business With the recent announcement of cafes and restaurants to offer takeaway only, here...

        LIFE-SAVING LESSONS: Schools teach how to handle COVID-19

        premium_icon LIFE-SAVING LESSONS: Schools teach how to handle COVID-19

        News Coming to pre-school in a pandemic teaches how to do all the right things at an...