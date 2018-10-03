Penrith Panthers have big plans for our Laurie

Daine Laurie celebrates after scoring a try for the Penrith Panthers jersey flegg side during the preliminary final earlier this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: He has followed in the footsteps of his family, treading a well-worn path from the Clarence Valley to the Penrith Panthers.

But now, Iluka's Daine Laurie will aim to forge his own path to the top of the club.

The young fullback has played two seasons with the Panthers juniors, and after leading the club into the jersey flegg grand final, has been gifted another season to prove himself.

But his new contract, which was formalised earlier this week, comes with bigger expectations according to Panthers recruitment manager Jim Jones.

Laurie will start his pre-season with the Panthers first grade side, training among the "big boys” until the Christmas break.

"He still has one season left in the under-20s, and we want to make sure he does that with our club,” Jones said.

"We will start him in the flegg side again, but through the year we try and test the boys in the Intrust Super Premiership side. Daine has already doen this a couple of times last year, but he will do more of it next year.

"That is our recognised system, we did it with guys like Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and they are now playing for their country.”

Laurie is a former Grafton Ghosts junior, and helped lead the Lower Clarence Magpies under-18s to the NRRRL finals in 2015 and 2016.

He got his first start for the Panthers in their SG Ball Cup side last year while finishing his HSC studies at Patrician Brothers Blacktown. He now works as a learning support officer with socio-economically disadvantaged kids at Plumpton House while juggling his league commitments.

While Jones believed Laurie was a standout in the Panthers' jersey flegg side this season, leading the competition for tries with 16, he also knows the next year won't be easy for the fullback.

"We are happy with what he has done, hands down he was our best player in the flegg ranks,” he said. "But where he is at, he needs to be tested.

"He will do 6-8 weeks with the first grade boys and it is a real chance to improve. It will be a much-greater intensity, and it really is make or break for a lot of young guys.

"He is playing with the kids now, but he will be up with the men soon. It's all about how he steps up to the mark, to take the opportunity he is given.”