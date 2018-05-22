Everything’s Peachey for Origin debut

Peachey just needs to keep doing what he’s been doing. (Brett Costello)

PENRITH utility star Tyrone Peachey is just 80 minutes from being elevated onto Australian sports' biggest stage - State of Origin.

NSW insiders have confirmed Peachey has just about nailed down a position on the Blues interchange bench for State of Origin I in Melbourne on June 6.

He has only to impress in Saturday night's big game against St George Illawarra to earn his first Blues jumper.

NSW coach Brad Fittler will have 12 players to watch and dissect in the Panthers-Dragons top-of-the table match. There are still 22 to 23 players being strongly considered by Fittler.

NSW's team for Origin I will be announced after this weekend's round of NRL.

There can always be a late selection switch but Peachey looks certain for his first tilt at Queensland.

"It's been the talk of the town in the last couple of weeks," Peachey said. "To be in the conversation is awesome and if I got selected that would be pretty cool as well.

"It would be massive. I have dreamt and watched Origin my whole life. To be involved in the Blues would be awesome. Hopefully I can get the call off Freddy.

"We have a tough test this weekend so if we win, that puts everyone at the club in a good position to get picked. I will have my fingers crossed all weekend."

It would be well deserved for the 26-year-old. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers)

While Peachey has firmed for the utility spot, it is understood selectors have also:

* Reduced the halves candidates to Nathan Cleary, James Maloney and Luke Keary - Parramatta's Mitch Moses will miss out.

* Decreased the number of centre contenders to Latrell Mitchell, James Roberts and Euan Aitken.

* Cut the wing candidates to Josh Addo-Carr, Nick Cotric and Blake Ferguson.

* Minimised the number of hooking candidates to two - Damien Cook and Cameron McInnes.

* Decided that Manly's Tom Trbojevic would be considered as a fullback or centre, not a winger.

The stats of Peachey, 26, are red hot.

He has made 35 tackle busts this season, 30 possessions a game, is averaging 95 metres each match and is playing 71 minutes per week.

Peachey, who will join Gold Coast from next season, can play in the middle or on an edge.

The former Cronulla player can play dummy-half, back-row in the halves or centres. He is the ideal bench player to take on the Maroons.

Firstly though, he must tackle and overcome the premiership-leading Dragons.

A player like Peachey can offer so much. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"They (Saints) have been killing it all year, their forward pack is awesome and their backs have been going pretty good as well," Peachey said.

"It (the game) will show us where we are as a club. They have been killing it all year."

The only way Peachey would miss out is if Fittler opts to reshape his bench or should the Panthers star plays poorly against Saints.

Despite some pressure from other back-rowers, Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner is expected to retain a back-row spot.