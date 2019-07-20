Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Fifita receives 10 minutes in the sin bin during the Sharks' clash against the Warriors in Wellington on Friday night. Picture: Ross Setford/AAP
Andrew Fifita receives 10 minutes in the sin bin during the Sharks' clash against the Warriors in Wellington on Friday night. Picture: Ross Setford/AAP
Rugby League

Penrith's Viliame Kikau and Sharks' Andrew Fifita charged

20th Jul 2019 2:31 PM

THE NRL judiciary has charged Penrith's Viliame Kikau and Cronulla's Andrew Fifita for alleged illegal use of their shoulders during separate matches on Friday night

The duo are set to miss one game each if they accept early guilty pleas, risking a further match suspension if they unsuccessfully fight the charge.

The judiciary found Kikau committed a shoulder charge against St George Illawarra's Darren Nicholls during the Panthers' 40-18 win over the Dragons.

Fifita's alleged shoulder charge was on Warrior Lachlan Burr during the Sharks' 19-18 loss to the team from New Zealand.

The Panthers host the Raiders in round 19, while the Sharks are at home to the Cowboys.

The matches are crucial for both Penrith and Cronulla, who are stuck among a host of teams vying for top eight positions.

- AAP

More Stories

Show More
andrew fifita cronulla sharks darren nichollsv lachlan burr new zealand warriors penrith panthers st george illawarra dragons viliame kikau
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Sights set on next riverfront plan

    premium_icon Sights set on next riverfront plan

    Council News Councillor says it's Ulmarra's turn for waterfront development and focuses on park

    Calling all foodies

    premium_icon Calling all foodies

    News It's flavour time as Gate to Plate returns

    50th anniversary of Apollo moon landing re-enacted in Lego

    premium_icon 50th anniversary of Apollo moon landing re-enacted in Lego

    News Moon landing re-enactment the best thing in his young life

    All aboard: calling all riverboat captains

    premium_icon All aboard: calling all riverboat captains

    Council News Now is the time to start something big on the water