24°
News

Burned by hot water surprise: pensioner's $2509 shock bill

Clair Morton
| 7th Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:41 AM
A South Grafton pensioner received an almighty shock when her quarterly electricity bill issued on 6th July, 2017 amounted to $2,509.35.
A South Grafton pensioner received an almighty shock when her quarterly electricity bill issued on 6th July, 2017 amounted to $2,509.35. Bill North

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SOUTH Grafton pensioner has had a "huge weight lifted" from her shoulders after news that a whopping $2509 energy bill from Origin would be waived.

When the substantial bill from the energy provider arrived in 76-year-old Daphne Hunter's letterbox last month, she and her daughter Leanda tried to find out why and soon discovered the cause - a leaking, faulty valve on a hot water service which had been installed almost a year before.

"Unbeknownst to Mum, the hot water was continually heating up and running away into a drain," Leanda said. "How long this was happening for they did not know."

The reason it took so long to be picked up was that the meter reader had not done an actual reading from the home's meter in nine months and previous bills had just been estimated.

The last bill based off an actual meter read for the October-December quarter in 2016 came in at a much more reasonable $345.35.

"When (she) asked why, no reason was given," Leanda said.

"It was suggested there may have been a problem for the meter reader entering the property.

"This was vehemently denied by (Mum) who admitted having a small companion dog inside the house but told Essential Energy the dog has no access to front yard."

Leanda said she and her mum were told by Essential Energy, who carry out meter readings on Origin's behalf, that meter readers were completely within their rights to only read meters once every nine months.

But it meant that by the time the bill arrived, the cost had blown out exponentially.

After unsuccessfully trying to have the bill waived, Leanda contacted The Daily Examiner.

"(My mum) was beside herself and sick with worry about how she will meet the cost of the impending bill," she told The Daily Examiner last week. "How could this happen to a 76-year-old widowed pensioner who has consistently always paid their accounts on time and been a model citizen?"

On Friday, after a phone call to Origin from The Daily Examiner, Daphne was notified that the outstanding amount to be paid on the bill, $2509, would be waived.

"It's a huge weight that has lifted," Leanda said.

"We are so thankful."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  consumers editors picks electricity power power prices

Knife-wielding man shot by police has died

Knife-wielding man shot by police has died

UPDATE: Critical incident investigation launched after a man was shot during a confrontation with police in Grafton on Sunday, and later died in hospital.

Cream of PBR bulls ready to rock Grafton

TOP RIDE: Mexico's Jorge Valdiviezo rode Cookies n Cream for a whopping 88.50 points at the PBR National Finals. The Dan Klabe-owned bull will be in action at the PBR event at Grafton Showgrounds on Saturday, September 2.

Bull is sweet by name, wild by nature

Australian Olympic golden girl Betty Cuthbert dies at 79

Betty Cuthbert, a 1956 sprint champion who is confined to a wheelchair with Multiple Sclerosis, waves as she is pushed by three-time silver medal winner Raelene Boyle as they carry the Olympic torch at the end of the opening ceremony of the Olympics Friday, Sept. 15, 2000 at Olympic Stadium in Sydney. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)

Cuthbert was a four-time Olympic gold medallist

Officers 'textbook' in response to knife-wielding man

Forensic services officers examine the scene of a police shooting in Grafton.

"No police officer wants to shoot and it is traumatic”

Local Partners

Global visitors at convention

A love of parrots brings people together in South Grafton for the bi-annual AVES International Parrot Convention

Old jeans still wearing well for charity

GREAT IDEA: Robyne Plater and Marie Young from the Maclean Patchwork and Quilters Association take a break from the sewing machines to try out some of their recycled denim bags they are making as part of Grafton Shoppingworld's Jeans for Genes Day fundraiser.

Fundraiser gives baggy jeans new meaning

Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

Who can catch the biggest snapper?

9 things to do this week

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

Plenty of great activities happening in the Valley this week

International parrot convention at South Grafton

Tullara Connors with her mum Noddy Connors in front of a statue of a glossy black cockatoo erected in honour of dad and husband Neville Connors as they prepare for the Aves International Parrot Convention.

Noddy Connors keeps festival running for 25th year

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

TARA Reid has spent five years “screaming at nothing”, convinced giant sharks are attacking her. Now she reveals what’s coming in the next installment.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’