Pentagon's final blow to Trump

Donald Trump will not receive the extravagant military goodbye he hoped for after the Pentagon denied the outgoing president's request.

According to CNN, Mr Trump was hoping for a major send-off before the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20.

The outlet spoke to a person familiar with Mr Trump's departure, who revealed he wanted a "military-style sendoff and a crowd of supporters".

However, two senior defence officials confirmed to Defense One late last week that no military farewell is being planned for the commander in chief.

Mr Trump was impeached for a second time last week after hundreds of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

More than 20,000 National Guardsmen are stationed around Washington DC ahead of the inauguration next week.

Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after scare

Staff attending an inauguration rehearsal were evacuated and rushed into the US Capitol visitor centre after the lockdown was announced via intercom.

Police said in a statement that Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman ordered the shutdown out of an "abundance of caution."

The statement said the fire took place under a bridge nearby, adding: "There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus."

The DC fire department said it had responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that had been extinguished. "There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen," said the fire department.

Police are understandably jumpy as security staff work to ensure there is no repeat of the deadly riots with the inauguration just days away.

Capitol put in lockdown after warning of 'external security threat'

The US Capitol has gone into lockdown after police issued a warning of an "external security threat."

"All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover," Capitol Police said in a message sent to all staff.

The West Front of the Capitol was evacuated by security officials as smoke was seen rising near the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the evacuation was prompted by what turned out to be a fire at a homeless encampment.



US authorities prepare for inauguration trouble

The theme of January 20, when Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, is "America United".

But less than a fortnight after a raging mob of Trump supporters overran the US Capitol, leaving five dead, the preparations for Mr Biden's inauguration - after which he'll officially commence his long-pledged restoration of the "soul of America" - suggest anything but.

With extremist groups vowing there'll be chaos on Wednesday, mass reinforcements have been shipped into Washington D.C., where there are more troops right now, Democratic congressman Seth Moulton told The Guardian, than in Afghanistan.

Gun store owners across the nation say they cannot keep up with demand, with outlets running out of ammunition and running low on guns.

And the National Guard has been activated across at least 19 states, where heavily armed protesters are calling on extreme groups from both ends of the political spectrum to unite against the US government, hoping for a "second civil war" as they continue to refute Mr Biden's victory in last November's presidential election.

China lashes 'lunatic' Mike Pompeo

China lashed Mike Pompeo as a "lunatic" in a blistering editorial in its state tabloid after the US Secretary of State called for an investigation into the possibility that COVID-19 was a lab leak.

The Global Times piece said Mr Pompeo appeared to have gone "insane", referring to his tweets over the weekend in which he claimed China lied about and hid the virus and said he had cracked down on the country's influence in America.

The news outlet published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Monday said the Trump administration had been "aggressive in its China relations" while China had been "defensive and restrained".

It called Mr Pompeo's "crazy" behaviour a "manifestation of the extreme, irrational and irresponsible China policy of the US" and warned that the new administration needed to undo the latest "anti-China decisions" to salvage the strained relationship between the two countries.

Melania and Ivanka's relationship in ruins

It's not just "Javanka's" fantasies of future political power that have been fractured throughout Donald Trump's term.

Sources close to the outgoing President's eldest daughter, Ivanka, have declared her bond with her stepmother, First Lady Melania Trump, is also in ruins.

Four year ago, the pair "both were aware and respectful of one another's turf", a report by CNN pointed out.

Now, the tension between the two is so bad, one source told the publication, there is little desire by either to even be in the same room.

"There's been some finger-pointing," someone with knowledge of the situation told the publication, in regards to the President's behaviour over the last fortnight.

Rumours of the two women's ongoing feud have gained momentum since Mr Trump was elected President, with a book by Melania's former friend, Stephanie Wolkoff, detailing how she thwarted Ivanka's campaign to be the White House's most important female.

Melania reportedly mockingly nicknamed her ambitious stepdaughter "Princess" behind her back, and the relationship is both strained and competitive, with aides working overtime to keep the two apart, Wolkoff claimed.

There have also long been reports that Ivanka tried to poach her stepmother's duties as First Lady and her staff.

Wolkoff, who is Melania's former former senior adviser, even went as far as calling the President's 39-year-old daughter "the serial poacher".

"And I mean that, in a sense like she poached individuals that we were - for the East Wing - that we were vetting to have, Kayleigh McEnany, Mercedes Schlapp," she said in an episode of The Daily Beat's podcast The New Abnormal.

"I mean, these were people Melania was looking to bring in. We called [Ivanka] the serial poacher."

FBI investigating woman who potentially stole Pelosi's laptop

The FBI is investigating evidence that a woman who entered the US Capitol on January 6 stole a laptop or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, with the intention of selling it to Russians.

Politico reports that the FBI have emphasised the bizarre claim remains under investigation, and was included in an affidavit describing the criminal case against Riley June Williams, who was seen in footage of the siege near Ms Pelosi's office.

"It appears that WILLIAMS has fled," the affidavit, signed on Sunday and posted to the public at 9pm local time, reads.

"According to local law enforcement officers in Harrisburg, WILLIAMS' mother stated that WILLIAMS packed a bag and left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks. WILLIAMS did not provide her mother any information about her intended destination."

It's not clear if a laptop or hard drive was actually stolen.

However, a witness who spoke to authorities claimed to have seen footage of Ms Williams "taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi's office", an FBI agent told the publication.

"(Witness 1) stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service," they said.

"According to (Witness 1), the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it.

"This matter remains under investigation."

Twitter suspends QAnon-backing Republican

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congresswoman who last week wore a mask claiming she was being "censored" while giving an address during impeachment proceedings on national television, has been suspended from Twitter.

Ms Greene, from the state of Georgia, is the first candidate who has expressed support for the baseless, far-right conspiracy group QAnon to win a US House seat.

After posting a clip from an interview in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for theories of widespread presidential election fraud, Twitter temporarily suspended her account, saying her claims posed "a risk of violence".

Ms Greene said in a statement that the action occurred "without explanation".

The suspension means she'll be prohibited from interacting with content on the site for 12 hours.

Giuliani won't be on impeachment defence team

Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has told ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl he won't be on the outgoing President's impeachment defence team.

Mr Trump last week made history as the first President in US history to be impeached twice, following claims he incited a riot at the Capitol earlier this month that ended in five deaths.

Mr Giuliani, who earlier told the publication he was involved in the defence - which would likely include allegations of widespread voter fraud - has since backtracked on the claims.

"Because I gave an earlier speech (at the January 6 Trump rally), I am a witness and therefore unable to participate in court or Senate chamber," he told Karl.

Big sign the Trumps are really scared

Less than three days from resuming life as private citizens, Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are facing a cold new reality after the violent January 6 storming of the Capitol.

The couple, who have acted as senior advisers to the outgoing president, are no longer perceived as the liberal, moderating influences they were at the beginning of the 74-year-old's term in 2016.

Instead, they've spent their final months in the White House "trying to keep the President from saying too little or too much, throwing themselves on a grenade they aren't certain will detonate but not able to take the chance either way", CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett wrote late last week.

"They're trying to keep what little is left for them in terms of sellable currency as Trumps," one source told the publication, adding the change from "before insurrection" - when there were whispers of Ms Trump considering a future run for president herself - to "after insurrection" has "moved the needle on the state of the Trump empire from perilous to dire".

"The proof here about how worried (the family) is is how quiet they are," another source said, noting not just Ms Trump's, but her brothers', "dialed-back bravado".

Originally published as Pentagon's final blow to Trump