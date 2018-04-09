Bargains for a good cause at Lawrence Museum

PEOPLE from far and wide came to hunt for a bargain at the Lawrence Museum's annual monster garage sale.

During the sale, museum vice-president Roz Jones said it was going really well, with lots of people coming to check it out.

She couldn't say if more people attended than last year at this stage but people from all around had come.

"I've spoken to people from Lismore, who came all the way here for a bargain," she said.

Ms Jones said the sale had fantastic support from the community, and so many new and used items were donated.

"Thank you to all the volunteers who have donated their time ... and the wonderful community support," she said.

The garage sale is the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year and helps to fund the building and its activities.

The funding from the sale will go towards a new shed, which will be used to maintain and display exhibits.

Museum volunteers had also just received $1660 in funding from the NSW Government to pay for a more professional entrance sign.

The sign is the handiwork of Cameron from local business Signcraft & Design, who worked with the volunteers to come up with the design and artwork.

The funding comes from Create NSW through the Volunteer Museum Small Grants Program.