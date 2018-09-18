People power a boost on grand final day

Action from the Grafton Hockey Association womens third grade grand final between Old Stars and Clarence Coast.

Matthew Elkerton

HOCKEY: Grafton Hockey Association president Peter Fysh has praised the myriad of people who work tirelessly behind the scenes at the association following another successful grand final day.

The only thing shining brighter than the sun on Saturday was the smiles on the faces of players and supporters alike as many people revelled in the spectacle of grand final hockey.

"I couldn't have asked for a better day, the weather really turned it on for us,” Fysh said.

"The first grand final went in to double extra time and then shoot-outs and it really set the tone for the rest of the day.

"The whole day was fantastic, especially sitting in the dugout for the Premier League grand final and to look out over the sea of faces on the hill it was extraordinary.”

The association also hosted FM 104.7 announcer, and Royals Hockey Club diehard, Brandon Disson, who had the tracks spinning all afternoon.

The music during the breaks in play really added to the atmosphere, and Fysh said it was one thing that all members had agreed was a great addition.

"We had plenty of positive comments coming from the crowd and we also had a few about what we could do better and we will take those on board for next time,” he said.

"That is what our board and committees are all about. We constantly want to keep improving what we do for our members.”

With more than 1000 people walking through the gates of the complex throughout the day, Fysh said it was an impressive effort to ensure the entire day ran smoothly.

"It is a credit to the amazing people we have volunteering their time,” Fysh said.