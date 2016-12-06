39°
Man killed, woman injured in lightning strike horror

6th Dec 2016 7:00 AM Updated: 9:52 AM

UPDATE 9.20am: EMERGENCY services officers are ascending the summit of Mt Warning by foot with conditions not currently suitable for an air rescue.

One man is dead and at least one woman injured after campers were hit by lightning during a storm on the peak overnight.  

A spokesman for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said both choppers were currently on the ground and a meeting underway to determine whether the service would be able to access the area or not.

  Usually, the helicopter service is only able to travel to Mt Warning in clear conditions.

 But cloud and wind is still blanketing the summit.

 Tweed Byron Police duty officer Mick Dempsey confirmed police were alerted to the incident around 4.50am and officers, along with other emergency services, were climbing the summit, a five-hour long return operation.

  "There was a lightning strike which we believe struck two people, there's a rescue operation underway coordinated by Tweed Byron police involving Volunteer Rescue Authority, SES, NSW Ambulance," Insp Dempsey said.

  "As a result we have one male deceased and we believe one other person being treated for neck and head injuries. Emergency services are still on scene."  

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said they were attending to the female patient.

  "NSW Ambulance service were called to Mt Warning, Uki at 4.50am to respond to a female patient who was reporting soreness of neck and singed hair as result of a lightning strike," the spokesperson said.

    The age and nationality of the two are yet to be confirmed.   

 

UPDATE 8.35am: ONE man has been confirmed dead after two people were struck by lightning on the top of Mt Warning, near Murwillumbah, this morning.

Emergency services were alerted about 4.50am today, that at least two people had been injured by lightning.

It's believed a man and woman camped on the summit overnight; rescuers on the summit have confirmed the man has died and a woman is being treated for neck and head injuries.

The ages and nationality of the couple is yet to be confirmed.

The rescue operation is being co-ordinated by police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command and will involve volunteers from the Volunteer Rescue Association and State Emergency Service, as well as NSW Ambulance Paramedics.

A team of about 24 rescue volunteers and police have trekked Mt Warning on foot to rescue two people struck by lightning.

Police said deploying a helicopter wasn't possible due to the stormy conditions.

TUESDAY 8am: AT least two people have been injured by lightning on the top of Mt Warning this morning.

Police NSW said a rescue operation was underway after lightning struck a group of people on the top of the mountain near Murwillumbah.

Emergency services were alerted about 4.50am today, that at least two people had been injured by the lightning.

It's believed three or four people may have camped on the summit overnight, but the sexes, age and nationality of those involved is yet to be confirmed, police said.

A rescue operation is being co-ordinated by police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command and will involve volunteers from the Volunteer Rescue Association and State Emergency Service, as well as NSW Ambulance Paramedics.

