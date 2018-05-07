Aussie slang no one else understands

We have developed a very unique way of expressing ourselves.

We have developed a very unique way of expressing ourselves.

If you're talking to someone from another country and they're looking at you like you're a few roos loose in the top paddock, it's likely they literally have no idea what you're saying.

Our beloved Australian slang is very unique - and complete gibberish to most other people.

Just think of every time someone's been confused, or demanded an explanation, when you've used a word like "thong" or uttered a phrase like "blowing the froth off a couple" while overseas, even an English-speaking country.

That's something Aussie Matt Horsburgh, the PR manager for Babbel International, has realised since he started working in Europe alongside international colleagues.

"Working with people from all over the world on a daily basis, it's eye-opening - and sometimes downright hilarious - to see how others react to some really everyday Aussie expressions," he said.

"One of my favourite examples was when I said 'yeah, no worries' to a colleague and they asked me what I was worried about. I had to clarify that it meant 'yes'.

At least we know what we mean when we say “thongs”.

"Even though I constantly end up having to explain what things like 'she'll be right' or 'togs' mean, I think our slang is one of the most endearing things about being an Australian, and people from other countries always love hearing about our idiosyncrasies."

Sometimes, though, it can start off sounding like total nonsense.

Babbel, the language learning app, recently polled people from the US, the UK, Canada, France, Sweden, Germany, Spain, the Philippines, Poland and Russia, seeking their interpretations of classic Australian slang.

Respondents successfully deciphered the easy stuff, like "g'day", but other words and phrases left them totally baffled and perhaps even a little frightened.

Here are some of the survey results.

'SHE'LL BE RIGHT'

UK's guess: "The wife is always correct"

Russia's guess: "She will be back in a minute"

Actual meaning: Everything will be fine

'CHUCK A U-EY'

Germany's guess: "Something that is disgusting"

Poland's guess: "To drink fast"

Russia's guess: "Everything is cool"

Actual meaning: To make a U-turn while driving

'SERVO'

UK: "Bring the drinks"

France and Sweden and Germany: "Waiter"

Actual meaning: Service station

FLAT OUT LIKE A LIZARD DRINKING

US: "Absolutely no idea"

France: "To have a flat tyre"

Germany: "Spilling drinks everywhere"

Actual meaning: To be very busy

'FAIR SUCK OF THE SAUCE BOTTLE'

UK: "Probably something alcohol related"

US: "To be drunk"

Actual meaning: To be treated fairly or reasonably

Former PM Kevin Rudd popularised a variant of the sauce bottle phrase — “fair shake of the sauce bottle” — although interestingly there was no sauce on this pie.

'CARRY ON LIKE A PORK CHOP'

UK: "A fat person trying to finish a task"

US: "To talk excessively"

Actual meaning: To act in an overly dramatic manner

'YOU HUM DINGER'

Sweden: "You fool"

Philippines: "You're boring"

Poland: "You smell bad"

Actual meaning: A remarkable person or thing

'HEAD LIKE A DROPPED PIE'

Germany: "To be confused"

Sweden: "Having a headache"

Actual meaning: To be unattractive

'KANGAROOS LOOSE IN THE TOP PADDOCK'

Canada: "Someone who isn't very smart" (bingo!)

Poland: "To be very messy"

Russia: "Mobbing the losers"

Actual meaning: To be foolish, nonsensical, crazy

'SHE'S A BLOODY RIPPER'

France: "She just wants your money"

US: "A big storm"

Actual meaning: Something awesome

'KEN OATH'

US: "One of the former Prime Ministers"

Actual meaning: Enthusiastic yes, you bet (taken from "f**ken oath")

'GOON BAG'

Sweden: "A crazy person"

Poland: "Not a very smart person"

Actual meaning: Wine, usually cheap, sold in a cask

'CRACK THE SH*TS'

US: "To get nervous"

Germany: "To clear out quickly"

Actual meaning: To get angry or annoyed.