SPIKED: Angela Stevenson found this needle embedded in a strawberry she bought from Woolworths Kirkwood.
Crime

Copycat strawberry case reported

Hannah Busch
by
13th Sep 2018 2:22 PM

PEOPLE across Queensland are being urged to cut up their strawberries before eating them as investigations continue into how needles came to be inserted into strawberries sold across multiple states. 

Queensland Police and Queensland Health held a joint press conference announcing the two affected strawberry brands, Berry Obsession and Berry Licious, have been completely removed from Queensland supermarket shelves. 

At least three cases have been reported, not including what is believed to be a copycat case in Gatton reported today.

Police said an employee bought a punnet of strawberries at Coles and found a silver rod inside. 

"It was lying on top of the strawberries," Detective Acting Chief Superintendent Terry Lawrence said. 

A couple in Gladstone found a needle inserted into a strawberry on Tuesday, after their nine-year-old son bit into the booby-trapped fruit.

The first incidence was reported on Sunday, with several more cases confirmed on Wednesday morning. 

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said given the additional cases she was now advising shoppers to cut up strawberries before consuming them. 

"It's quite safe to buy them but just cut them up," she said. 

