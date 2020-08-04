Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘People went nuts’: Melbourne hotel chaos

4th Aug 2020 7:16 AM

 

Poorly trained security guards who became overwhelmed by hysterical guests may have been responsible for how COVID-19 escaped into the wider community.

This week's independent inquiry is expected to hear evidence that guests were begging, banging on walls and even attempting to bribe security guards to let them out for fresh air.

A guest from the Rydges Hotel, which was one of the first to take quarantine travellers, told The Australian "people were going absolutely nuts" on his floor of the hotel, saying they were "asking for Valium" and "begging to be let out and running for the doors".

He said guards seem ill-equipped to handle the situation. "They were being told no, but the guards had no real authority … they gave the impression they could be talked around. And guests were going up to the security guards, begging and offering money to be let out. It was insane."

Some guests reportedly advised each other to "lose your sh*t, cry" in order to get outside.

coronaviruspromo

Security breaches in six Melbourne hotels are under a harsh spotlight, with accusations that the hotel security assignment was poorly organised and guards were neither trained nor vetted closely.

The use of industry subcontractors, who recruited security guards for the hotels, has also come under criticism.

Public hearings of the inquiry begin on Thursday.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health hotel quarantine security guards

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our rare property with 4km of river views

        premium_icon Our rare property with 4km of river views

        Property It’s a view many would pay good money for, but this view with a difference is helping spark another part of property market

        IN COURT: 23 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 23 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Daily Catch-up: August 4, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: August 4, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!

        • 4th Aug 2020 7:30 AM