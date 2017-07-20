People will be heard on case for Iluka ambos

Ann and John McLean present a petition with more than 11,000 signatures to member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis calling for an Iluka ambulance station.

THE case for an ambulance station in the isolated village of Iluka has been guaranteed a place in parliament discussion, thanks to more than 11,500 people who lent their signatures to a petition.

Started by residents John and Ann Mclean in September last year following a health scare, the petition has gathered enormous support from residents and holidaymakers alike.

"It was amazing how many people we spoke to elsewhere that said we go there on holidays, or have a house there, or just travel to spend the day at the beach," Ms Mclean said.

At present, the closest ambulance stations servicing the coastal village of Iluka are Maclean (a 30-minute drive) and Yamba (34 minutes).

"It's interesting because if you look at Iluka over the last two financial years, the statistics average out to one ambulance call a day at Iluka - that's over 700 call outs for the two year period.

"I know there's likely to be a housing development in the next couple of years too so that's going to increase the population again."

But getting the 10,000 signatures required to get a petition to parliament, especially for a service in a place which boasts a population of about 1700 is no mean feat.

The Mcleans have spent plenty of weekends canvassing markets and events, and dropping off petitions to businesses as far away as Casino, Ballina and Evans Head.

On Wednesday, the couple handed the signatures to State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at his Grafton office.

"It didn't take as long as I thought it would, but we couldn't have done it without support we've received," Mrs Mclean said.

"It's something that will be beneficial to everybody, so fingers crossed we'll get a good result from it."

Mr Gulaptis was unsure of when it would be debated, but said it would be tabled as soon as Parliament resumed in two weeks.

"John and Ann have done a wonderful job in collecting over 10,000 signatures for a worthy cause," he said.

"They have been very dedicated to their task and they've done very well. The community should be very proud of them."