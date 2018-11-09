PEOPLE'S CHAMP: Breward's back on AFL track

Lawrence teenager Georgia Breward is one of three Clarence Valley AFL stars to earn selection for the NSW/ACT Youth Girls squad.

AUSSIE RULES: Lawrence aussie rules star Georgia Breward is well on her way to returning to the field after the knee reconstruction she had in July.

The surgery was a crushing blow for the teen who was well on her way to a potential AFLW rookie contract after starring for the Coolangatta Bluebirds in the QWAFL.

But this week she made a major step in her recovery, hitting the running track for the first time, and she has far from given up on her dream.

"(The recovery) is going really well, I just started to run again which feels great and I'm getting stronger every week,” Breward said.

"You have good days and bad days, I'm just lucky I have got a good support system and I have just focused on small goals and achievements.

"The hope is to get drafted next year but nothing is for certain. My knee has to get better and I've got to play some good footy first.”

A champion player, Breward was last year's Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award winner at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards after receiving the highest number of votes on The DEX website.

Voting is open for this year's award with Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan holding a narrow lead over BMX world championships racer Tahlia Marsh.

Voting will remain open here until Wednesday, with the winner crowned at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards gala dinner at the Yamba Golf and Country Club on Saturday, November 17.

Tickets are available until close of business tomorrow and can only be bought through the club.