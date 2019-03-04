People's champion not giving up hope

CULT HERO: Gold Coast's Anthony Don is at risk of missing out on a wing spot for Round 1 after he started the side's final trail off the bench.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Grafton Ghosts flyer and Gold Coast cult hero Anthony Don refuses to give up hope of making the Titans' round one side despite falling in the pecking order.

Don was relegated to the bench for the Titans' final trial against Brisbane Broncos at CBUS Super Stadium on Saturday in favour for the club's latest dynamic duo.

Coach Garth Brennan opted for youth on his wings in Phillip Sami, 21, and Brenko Lee, 23, following impressive pre-seasons from the young guns.

ButDon has been a pillar of consistency for the Titans over the past few years and said he won't go without a fight.

The 31-year-old was crowned the club's player of the year in 2017 and scored 15 tries last season after not missing a game.

Don needs one try to pass David Mead as the Titans' top tryscorer (currently tied on 67), but he may have to wait to get the opportunity to add to his tally of 110 NRL games.

"Brenko and Phil get to start and they've got a little advantage,” Don told News Corp.

"I've got to focus on what I can do, play good footy. I'm not writing myself off for round one yet.

"Everyone can't play first grade every week, especially at the start of the year when we have a lot of good outside backs. There is going to be people that miss out.

"You can drop your head or keep it up and do your best playing reserve grade if you get dropped.”

Don has progressed from an NRL late-bloomer, who made his debut at 25, to one of the game's cult heroes, a term he is uncomfortable with. His consistency on the wing has made him a favourite of Titans supporters, but Don's faith in the depth of the Titans squad leaves him confident there won't be too many disappointed fans if he is in the Intrust Super Cup to start the year.

"Garth knows what he's going to get if he picks me or what he will miss out on if he doesn't,” he said.

"I've been consistent the last two or three years, so I'm sure he knows what kind of player I am.

"There is a lot of depth across the whole team and especially the outside backs. I know how hot the competition is.

"It's a positive for the team. Competition drives the standard of training and games.”