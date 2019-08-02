Menu
BEAT IT: The Kitchen to Table team celebrate.
People and Places

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: A spoonful of passion for Yamba couple

Kathryn Lewis
by
2nd Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCOTT and Meredith Morschel are the best port of call in Yamba for your cooking concerns.

The Morschels made the move to the laidback beachside town from the bustle of Sydney 12 years ago. The couple came from a hospitality background and noticed a gap in the market in Yamba shopfronts and made the move to open Kitchen to Table.

"There was no kitchenware shop and we thought we'd have a go. We always knew we wanted to incorporate food into the business as well," Mr Morschel said.

He said they did it for the passion, and the wonderful customers.

"It's helping people find out food is easy, and making it easier for people with products and advice," he said.

"I think we've created a nice place, that is welcoming and a place where you can get honest advice."

