PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Babysitting role led to fulfilling career

FINALIST: Shari Pitkin has always loved working with children and followed her passion into early childhood education. Kathryn Lewis

PLENTY of teenagers have earned a few extra bucks babysitting for the neighbours, but for Shari Pitkin it was the start of a career.

"I've always babysat, I've always been around children,” the passionate childcare worker said.

"From before I was a teenager I was babysitting neighbours and I just loved it so much.”

Ms Pitkin has recently changed positions but remained in a role she loves, working with the Valley's littlest learners.

"They are different every day - you just don't know what you're going to walk into when you come into work,” she said.

"It's not the same boring thing every day.

"One of my favourite things about kids, it sounds really corny, but it's their laughter.

"If I can make them laugh, then I'm happy.”

Having been nominated for the coveted employee of the year title three times in previous years, Ms Pitkin said she was shocked to see her name in the top 12 once again.

"I had my mum ringing me - she was ecstatic, like a proud mum,” Ms Pitkin said.

"It's nice to have the anonymous acknowledgement, to know you're doing something right.”