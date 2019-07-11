PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Bernadette puts a smile on kids' dials

FRESH FINALIST: Bernadette Bassett is a finalist for employee of the year.

FRESH FINALIST: Bernadette Bassett is a finalist for employee of the year. Adam Hourigan

A TRIP to the dentist incites fear for most kids, but an appointment with Bernadette Bassett is more like visiting a friend than heading in for an invasive procedure.

The dental therapist looks after Grafton's kids and teenagers, whether it be X-rays, extractions, examinations or a multitude of procedures most of us hope not to have to undergo, Ms Bassett's love of the job, and her patients, certainly eases the process.

Ms Bassett said she has built "a fantastic rapport" with each of her clients.

Ms Bassett joined the team at Fresh Dental Care after a change from the private sector and hasn't looked back since.

"I would be very honoured to be the people's choice, that would show my hard work every day is recognised," she said.

"I have been here for eight years now, it's a wonderful place to work, they support you as an operator, and I work with wonderful dental therapists."

As the 2018 Matron of Honour for the Jacaranda Festival, Ms Bassett has embedded herself as a role model for Grafton's young women and is no stranger to getting involved in the community.

Ms Bassett is one of 12 finalists for the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards employee of the year.