PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Big smiles for this employee finalist

THIS JUST IN: Tabatha Ellem is one of the top 12 finalists for the people's choice employee of the year.
People and Places

Kathryn Lewis
17th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
WALK into The Daily Examiner's office and the first thing you'll see is the smiling face of one of the Clarence Valley's top 12 finalists to be named employee of the year.

Tabatha Ellem began at The Daily Examiner 12 months ago, after spending more than two decades at the Telstra call centre before it closed in 2010.

After making the move from advertising at The Daily Examiner to reception, Mrs Ellem said interacting with each customer brightened her day.

"I love my customers, especially the senior generation, they just crack me up," she said.

"I love hearing their stories and learning about the history of Grafton."

Mrs Ellem, who grew up in Grafton and moved to Inverell as a teenager, said she loved the community charm of county towns and had always wanted to raise children here.

Having participated in sport and getting involved in the community when she was younger Mrs Ellem said walking down the street and seeing so many familiar faces was what she loved about her town.

Mrs Ellem said she would be overjoyed to be the one to take the stage on the big night.

