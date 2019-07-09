PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Caitlin has all the right moves

TAKE A BOW: Studio One dance teacher Caitlin Leek has been named one of the top 12 People's Choice employee of the year finalists.

TAKE A BOW: Studio One dance teacher Caitlin Leek has been named one of the top 12 People's Choice employee of the year finalists. Ebony Stansfield

AS SOON as she could walk, Caitlin Leek was making moves in her dancing career.

"I have danced my whole life, literally since I could walk. Dad had a dance studio, so he was my first teacher," she said.

Ms Leek grew up at Studio One Dance Academy, so it was only fitting the dance teacher returned to the familiar stage after exploring what opportunities the rest of the country had to offer.

"I grew up as a student at Studio One through high school, then I took a gap year and went to Canberra and Sydney for experience.

"I worked at another studio for a few years, but I needed a change."

Ms Leek said she got back in touch with her old studio and was glad to pick up her career at home in the Valley.

"They jumped at the opportunity. I've been there for a year-and-a-half now.

"It's just like going into something you've done forever."

Now teaching the young dancers she's known since they were children, MsLeek said she adored being part of her students' "journey" and seeing the impact of her training.

"A lot of the girls are turning 13 now. I taught them when they were four or five.

"I love working with kids.

"I think one of the most enjoyable parts is that dance is such a creative passion.

"Kids of all ages, sizes, and personality come together.

"It's beneficial for balance, stability and confidence, because they need to take the stage."

The reigning Jacaranda Princess is no stranger to getting out in the community and leapt onto stage just last week in the Stars of Clarence Dance for Cancer, to help raise thousands for The Cancer Council.

Ms Leek said she can't wait for the big night, whoever walks away with the award.

"It'll be a really beneficial experience," she said.

Ms Leek is one of 12 finalists for the Daily Examiner people's choice employee of the year. Get to know a different finalist every day.