PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Family salon honoured to be recognised

HAIR ROYALTY: Melanie Gray, Abbie and Stacey Ellis from Heir Affiti have been nominated for Business of The Year. Kathryn Lewis

EIGHT years ago, Melanie Gray grabbed a chance to follow her dream, and her salon has become one of South Grafton's favourite places for a cut.

"It was always my dream to be a hairdresser, and it was always my dream to open my own shop,” Ms Gray said.

"The opportunity came along and I said, 'let's do it'.”

The team of three may be small, but Ms Gray said her dream salon is a family affair with Stacey Ellis, and her daughter and apprentice, Abbie.

"I didn't want to be a big salon, I like that it's just the three of us here,” she said.

"Stacey was my senior hairdresser when I was an apprentice, so we've worked together for 14 years, then to bring Abbie along into it as well, we are just like a family.”

After eight years in operation, the South Grafton business has gone from strength to strength.

It was nominated in the 2018 People's Choice awards and voted the Valley's most popular hairdresser in a Daily Examiner poll for three years running.

Ms Gray thanked her "beautiful clients” for supporting the business and the nomination.

"It's really nice to know that clients appreciate what we do,” she said.

Award winners will be announced at a presentation night at Clarence River Jockey Club on August 3

For more information, visit valleyexcellence.org.au.