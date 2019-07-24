Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINALIST: Melanie Orams is the founder of MeCo Macrame, one of the 12 businesses short-listed for The Daily Examiner People's Choice Business of the Year Award.
FINALIST: Melanie Orams is the founder of MeCo Macrame, one of the 12 businesses short-listed for The Daily Examiner People's Choice Business of the Year Award. Contributed
People and Places

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: From a hobby to a thriving business

Kathryn Lewis
by
24th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MELANIE Orams turned her hobby into a thriving business that has already grown beyond the Clarence Valley.

A friend pushed Ms Orams to take her work to the next level, after she began making custom creations for one-off clients and saw the potential in her unique skill.

Just a year after MeCo Macrame took off, Ms Orams said it was incredible to be in the top 12 for business of the year.

"I got so many people saying to me, do you do classes? Do you do workshops? I thought I should probably look into doing it,” she said.

"I started doing them in Grafton. It booked out inside a week. I was blown away.

"I've had people say 'when are you coming to Yamba? Lismore? Coffs Harbour?'.”

Ms Orams offers classes for those new to the craft which uses knotting techniques to create decorative pieces.

"The best part about it is the opportunity to connect with people,” she said.

"When you hold a workshop there are many people who come who have done it before, so it's a chance to connect with something they did in their childhood.

"Young people are mixed in with the older generation.”

The Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards will be held on August 3 at the Clarence River Jockey Club. For more information visit

valleyexcellence.org.au

More Stories

Show More
clarence valley business excellence awards daily examiner people's choice
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Unsupervised L-plater blows 0.117 in RBT

    premium_icon Unsupervised L-plater blows 0.117 in RBT

    Crime A LEARNER driver, behind the wheel unsupervised and with a friend in the car, blew 0.117 when stopped by police, a court has heard

    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    News WE'VE asked the coaches to come up with the best players from 2019.

    Man preyed on disabled victim met via dating app

    premium_icon Man preyed on disabled victim met via dating app

    Crime CASINO man went on spending spree with stolen bank card

    IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 24