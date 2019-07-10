PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Hairdresser sends clients away happy

HONOURED: Heir Affiti hairdresser Abbie Ellis is in the top 12 finalists for the Daily Examiner people's choice employee of the year.

HONOURED: Heir Affiti hairdresser Abbie Ellis is in the top 12 finalists for the Daily Examiner people's choice employee of the year. Kathryn Lewis

AN APPOINTMENT at the hairdresser can be like a therapy session for some, and Abbie Ellis is more than happy to cut, colour and style away your troubles.

"A lot of people come in and tell you their problems and it's good to be able to talk about it," she said.

"By doing their hair, it makes them not think about what is going on."

After finishing high school in year 11, Ms Ellis was offered an apprenticeship with Heir Affiti, and hasn't looked back.

"I love making people happy, I find colouring and cutting you can experiment, and you can make people's day," she said.

"I've had a client walk in who was having a really bad day and I've done her colour and she walked out on top of the world."

The 2018 Daily Examiner people's choice employee of the year said she was honoured to be back in the top 12 finalists.

"It makes me feel really good, that my clients value my work and what I do," Ms Ellis said.

"I've had a lot of people come in who say 'you won last year, I want to try you, you seem like a really good hairdresser'."