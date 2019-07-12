PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Helping Grafton get up and active

ACTIVELY HELPING: Exercise physiologist Matthew Cameron has been named in the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards People's Choice employee of the year finalists.

IN ONE way or another, Matthew Cameron believes every single person can exercise, and he wants to help the Grafton community get active, and stay active.

The exercise physiologist said he was privileged to work with people "from all walks of life” in his role at Vision Exercise Physiology.

"I am very fortunate to get to help every day in both a physical and mental sense, I find that very rewarding,” he said.

"I try and go the extra step for each person, if they are really struggling I try to make an extra effort.

"I try to be flexible in my approach, exercise is something every single person can do one way or another.”

Born and bred in Grafton, Mr Cameron said his love for sport started when he was a kid.

"I always enjoyed sport when I was young, then when I went through uni I studied sport exercise science,” he said.

"I finished uni then did a masters in physiology, I still didn't know what I wanted to do.”

Mr Cameron said he was "shocked” to discover he was a finalist for employee of the year .