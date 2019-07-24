Menu
Founder of MeCo Macrame, Melanie Orams has been nominated in the top 12 finalists for business of the year.
Founder of MeCo Macrame, Melanie Orams has been nominated in the top 12 finalists for business of the year. Contributed
People and Places

PEOPLE’S CHOICE: From a hobby to a thriving business

Kathryn Lewis
by
24th Jul 2019 5:41 PM
MELANIE Orams turned her hobby into a thriving business that has already grown beyond the Clarence Valley.   

A friend pushed Ms Orams to take her work to the next level, after she began making custom creations for one-off clients and saw the potential in her unique skill.   

Just a year after MeCo Macrame took off, Ms Orams said it was incredible to be in the top 12 for business of the year.   

"I got so many people saying to me, do you do classes? Do you do workshops? I thought I should probably look into doing it," she said.  

"I started doing them in Grafton. It booked out inside a week. I was blown away.   

"I've had people say 'when are you coming to Yamba? Lismore? Coffs Harbour?'."  

Ms Orams offers classes for those new to the craft which uses knotting techniques to create decorative pieces.   

"The best part about it is the opportunity to connect with people," she said.   

"When you hold a workshop there are many people who come who have done it before, so it's a chance to connect with something they did in their childhood.  

"Young people are mixed in with the older generation."  

The Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards will be held on August 3 at the Clarence River Jockey Club. For more information visit valleyexcellence.org.au.   

clarence valley business excellence awards people's choice

