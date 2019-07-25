PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Home-grown produce key to cafe's success

HOME GROWN: Owners of Dunes Cafe, Liz and Ben Sumner, ensure their homemade produce is made using local ingredients

LIZ and Ben Sumner were after a change of pace when they made the move north from a small inland Victorian town to raise their family on Yamba shores.

"Liz and I have been involved in cafes since 2003, we had a cafe back in Victoria,” Mr Sumner said.

The chef and baker by trade started at the Yamba Bowling Club, and three years ago, Dunes Cafe moved to the Yamba Shopping Fair location.

You won't find anything straight from the packet at Dunes Cafe, the Sumners prefer to look local for their housemade jams, marmalades and cakes as well as the full menu, which changes with the season.

"We work closely with a lot of growers and a lot of farmers drop in fresh produce we can work with,” he said.

"All of our cakes and things are made on site using traditional methods, so we get really good feedback from our customers that our vanilla slices are just how people remember them.”

Mr Sumner said the housemade delights were a point of pride but it was their customers that were the best part of the job.

"The interaction with our regular customers; all of us have a good rapport with our regular customers, so we have a personal feel as well as being able to accommodate tourists alike,” he said.

"I think just being nominated a nice bit of feedback, people like what we do and appreciate it. It's good to get feedback.”

The Daily Examiner People's Choice Business and Employee of the year award winners will be announced at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday, August 3 .