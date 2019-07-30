PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Laytons celebrate win for store, community

SOUTH Grafton News and Gifts has grown from a small store selling newspapers and lotto tickets to a destination for out-of-towners to find the perfect present for their loved one. The co-owners moved to Grafton from Western Australia nearly a decade ago, and whilst their original intent was to hang around for just five years, they recently celebrated their store's ninth anniversary. "South Grafton has grown in a big way and we've been quite influential in our little way," Brad Layton said. "The majority of the street was vacant when we first got here so we've been quite proactive in getting other businesses in here. "We ran the Culture in the Clarence Street Festival a couple of times." Mr Layton said assisting in bringing more business to Skinner St didn't only helped not only their business but the broader community. "We've gathered some lovely little shops in the street, and it all goes hand in hand," he said. "There are a lot of opportunities here in Grafton, there is heaps of potential; it's a good, little town." Mr Layton said the store they like to give back when they can and have raised close to $16,000 for the Buy a Bale charity to help struggling farmers. The organisation store has now turned its their efforts to raising funds for the Grafton Hospital Auxiliary. The award winners will be announced on August 3 at the Clarence River Jockey Club.