PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Make no mis-steak, they care for customers

CUT ABOVE: Alana and Maurice Kenny from Grafton Mall Butchery listen to their customers on what they want. Kathryn Lewis

ALANA and Maurice Kenny have been providing Grafton with the best cuts for 16 years and aren't showing any signs of slowing down.

Mrs Kenny said after the couple spent some time in Sydney, the opportunity to buy the store came up and they couldn't say no.

After so many years at Grafton Mall Butchery, Mrs Kenny said the secret to keeping customers pleased was listening to them, and keeping up with the times.

"We do what they ask for, that's why we've got the deli range now. We are about to launch pre-made meals. Customer wanted an easy option, so we just go with the flow of what they want," she said.

"Butchery has changed a lot in the last 16 years, it's not just the plain old boring cuts anymore, and the fellas (employees) love doing something different.

"It's about the friendly service, customers want to have a chat, ask questions."

Mrs Kenny said the team members were good mates which made the job a little easier.

"We've been mates with these guys for years," she said.

