PEOPLE'S CHOICE: No classroom, no problem for Mike

FINALIST: Mike Webb from Remember When Cottage Museum has been named a finalist for employee of the year. Kathryn Lewis

IT MAY have been years since one of Grafton High School's longest serving teachers has set foot in a classroom, but Mike Webb continues to teach the Clarence Valley everyday.

Mr Webb and his wife Lindy have created a little piece of history just outside of Grafton, a home overflowing with memories for the older generations and a chance for kids to experience life well before their time.

"12 years ago we sat down on the verandah, and we were working on this (the cottage) , I said to Lindy 'if we keep going on this we are going to overcapitalise, let's sell what we've got now and go to the beach',” he said.

"Lindy said, 'there's no one to help at the beach'. I thought, 'ok, you've won me over with that one statement'.”

For Mr Webb, the joy of the museum is watching the guests move through each room and relive memories from years gone by.

"Someone will say 'oh I've got something, would you like this?'. Even when there's no follow through, the idea that they are a part of it, that's the main thing.”

Mr Webb is alongside Mrs Webb as a finalist for employee of the year, the business is also nominated for business of the year.