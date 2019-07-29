PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Pamper your pupper in award-winning style

LEAVING your fur baby with someone else can be difficult for any parents, but Helen and Ian MacGregor understand it's just like dropping a child off to daycare.

Your little one will want for nothing in the care of the owners of Skye Park Pet Resort and Spa at Clarenza, with more than 40 years' experience looking after animals they know how to pamper your dog and care for your cat.

"We work pretty hard to go the extra mile, to offer all sorts of different services regarding people's pets," Ms MacGregor said. "(Owners) have got to know they're safe and that they don't need to worry about them.

"We really love what we do because of the animals. All the dogs are different and we enjoy the contact with both people and animals."

MacGregor said she was thrilled to be back in the running for the People's Choice business title after walking away with a win last year, but ultimately getting on the nominations list was enough to know they were doing something right.

"It's a hat trick for us, it's the third year in a row we've been nominated," she said.

"The real thrill is to know that the customers nominated us, that they feel we are doing the right thing."

The award winners will be announced on August 3 at the Clarence River Jockey Club. More information visit valleyexcellence.org.au.