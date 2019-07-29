Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Skye Park Pet Resort and Day Spa - winner of Popular Choice Business
Skye Park Pet Resort and Day Spa - winner of Popular Choice Business Adam Hourigan
People and Places

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Pamper your pupper in award-winning style

Kathryn Lewis
by
29th Jul 2019 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAVING your fur baby with someone else can be difficult for any parents, but Helen and Ian MacGregor understand it's just like dropping a child off to daycare.   

Your little one will want for nothing in the care of the owners of Skye Park Pet Resort and Spa at Clarenza, with more than 40 years' experience looking after animals they know how to pamper your dog and care for your cat.   

"We work pretty hard to go the extra mile, to offer all sorts of different services regarding people's pets," Ms MacGregor said.   "(Owners) have got to know they're safe and that they don't need to worry about them.  

"We really love what we do because of the animals. All the dogs are different and we enjoy the contact with both people and animals."  

MacGregor said she was thrilled to be back in the running for the People's Choice business title after walking away with a win last year, but ultimately getting on the nominations list was enough to know they were doing something right.   

"It's a hat trick for us, it's the third year in a row we've been nominated," she said.  

"The real thrill is to know that the customers nominated us, that they feel we are doing the right thing."  

The award winners will be announced on August 3 at the Clarence River Jockey Club. More information visit valleyexcellence.org.au.   

More Stories

Show More
clarence valley business excellence awards people's choice
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SAD SONG: Thieves steal money destined for cancer patients

    premium_icon SAD SONG: Thieves steal money destined for cancer patients

    Crime He's raised more than $109,000 over the years, but robbery puts a big dent in his collection

    Valley population is 'hollowing out'

    premium_icon Valley population is 'hollowing out'

    News Young people leaving and retirees replacing them

    Petrol spill after two-car collision

    Petrol spill after two-car collision

    Breaking Emergency services attended the scene

    YOUR SAY: Why do young adults leave the Valley?

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Why do young adults leave the Valley?

    Opinion Readers say there is one major reason young people leave