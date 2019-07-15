Menu
NOMINATED: Barbara Paul.
People and Places

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Rave reviews drive Barbara's bid

15th Jul 2019 4:27 PM
IF YOU got behind the wheel for the first time in Grafton, chances are Barbara Paul was in the passenger seat showing you the gears.

For almost a decade Ms Paul has been taking Grafton's newest drivers from their L-plates to P-plates with All Areas Driver Training, and had a lot of fun along the way.

"I love the interaction with the students, and their parents. I meet so many different people from 16 right through to 98," she said.

Word-of-mouth is the finest form of advertising, Ms Paul said, who no longer relies on traditional formats but rather clients raving reviews.

Ms Paul said she was shocked to find out she was a finalist for employee of the year and would probably burst into tears if her name was called out on the big night.

"To be nominated by someone from the public, it's a great feeling," she said. "I think one of my student's mums nominated me, I'm not sure but she had a bit of smirk on her face."

clarence valley business excellence awards daily examiner people's choice
Grafton Daily Examiner

