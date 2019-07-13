Menu
LOOKING BACK: Lindy Webb has been named a finalist for employee of the year.
Feature

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Take a step back in time with Lindy

Kathryn Lewis
by
13th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
EVERY day Lindy Webb steps back in time at the Remember When Cottage Museum, and she would like nothing more than to bring you along for the ride.

The former teacher spent many years at Ulmarra and Gilwinga Public Schools and when that career came to and end, she picked up another challenge in a bid to continue to give back to the community.

The Remember When Cottage Museum was born out of the a love for putting a smile on everyone's face, whether they be nine or 90.

The house is filled to the brim with trinkets and tid bits from the retro room to the delicate devonshire tea setting.

Ms Webb's adoration of the space she and husband Mike Webb have slowly collected in their Waterview Heights museum is palpable.

A tour through the museum is far from any other you might experience, Mrs and Mr Webb have created a sensory experience for their customers.

"Instead of just walking through and it being deadly silent, We've got the sounds, a creaking door, things that make the experience unique," Mrs Webb said.

"My philosophy is if you can brighten one person's day, that is where my joy comes from."

