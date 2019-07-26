PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Take a trip down memory lane

LINDY and Mike Webb have quite literally moved mountains to preserve the history of the Clarence Valley, or a house at least.

The two former teachers found a beautiful period home on Villiers St, Grafton, but to create the historic sanctuary they had in mind it required a bit of a change of scenery.

Piece by piece the couple worked with engineers and builders to transport the house to Waterview Heights which is now surrounded by goats, pigs and a small chapel Mr Webb built for their guests. It wasn't easy, said Mr Webb but the thought of taking the simpler route of heading to the beach wasn't going to cut it for the community-minded couple.

"12 years ago we sat down on the verandah, and we were working on this (the cottage), I said to Lindy 'if we keep going on this we are going to overcapitalise, let's sell what we've got now and go to the beach'," he said.

"Lindy said, 'there's no one to help at the beach'. I thought, 'ok, you've won me over with that one statement'." The couple walk through the house overflowing with knick-knacks from times gone by like kids in an old-fashioned candy shop (to which visitors will be greeted) picking up each artefact to tell its story.

"We've started writing a book of all the stories we're told, because there is just too many to remember," Mrs Webb said.

The couple are both nominated for the employee section of the people's choice award, a testament to the community's adoration of their museum.

Remember When Cottage Museum won the accessibility award last year.

The award winners will be announced on August 3 and the Clarence River Jockey Club. Ticket sales close Monday.